Analysis World

How coronavirus has stepped up geopolitical rivalry - outgoing UK spy chief

In an exclusive interview, Sir Alex Younger, codenamed 'C', who steps down from his role after 30 years at MI6 this week, tells FT editor Roula Khalaf the global pandemic has redoubled the secret service's mission and increased its myriad challenges

Presented and produced by Roula Khalaf. Edited by Petros Gioumpasis. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis and Nicola Stansfield