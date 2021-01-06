Joe Biden calls for Trump protesters to leave Capitol building

You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player

JOE BIDEN: At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we've seen in modern times-- an assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself, an assault on the people's representatives, on the Capitol Hill police sworn to protect them, on the public servants who work at the heart of our republic, an assault on the rule of law like few times we've ever seen it, and assault on the most sacred of American undertakings, the doing of the people's business.

Let me be very clear. The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America, do not represent who we are. What we're seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end. Now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward.

You've heard me say it before in different contexts-- the words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that President is. At their best, the words of a President can inspire. At their worst, they can incite. And therefore, I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfil his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.

To storm the Capitol, to smash windows, to occupy offices-- the floor of the United States Senate-- rummaging through desks on the Capitol, on the House of Representatives, threatening the safety of duly elected officials-- it's not protest. It's insurrection. The world's watching.

Like so many other Americans, I am genuinely shocked and saddened that our nation-- so long the beacon of light and hope for democracy-- has come to such a dark moment. Through war and strife, America has endured much. And we will endure here, and we will prevail again and we'll prevail now. The work of the moment and the work of the next four years must be the restoration of democracy, of decency, honour, respect the rule of law-- just plain, simple decency-- the renewal of the politics. It's about solving problems, looking out for one another, not stoking the flames of hate and chaos.

As I said, America's about honour, decency, respect, tolerance. That's who we are. That's who we've always been. The certification the Electoral College vote was supposed to be a sacred ritual, as we affirm-- the purpose is to affirm the majesty American democracy.

But today's reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile, and to preserve it requires people of goodwill, leaders with the courage to stand up, who are devoted, not to the pursuit of power or their personal interests, pursuits of their own selfish interests at any cost, but of the common good. It's the way of democracy, respect, decent--

And this godawful display today, let's bring it home to every Republican and Democrat and Independent in the nation that we must step up. This is the United States of America. There's never, ever, ever, ever, ever been a thing we've tried to do-- that we've done it together-- we've not been able to do it.

So President Trump, step up. May God bless America. May God protect our troops and all those folks at the Capitol who are trying to preserve order. Sorry to have kept you waiting.

- Mr President-elect, will you bring criminal charges against--

- What about your inauguration, sir? Are you concerned about violence?

JOE BIDEN: I am not concerned about my safety, security, or the inauguration. I am not concerned. The American people are going to stand up and stand up now. Enough is enough is enough.