US bank branch closures widen social inequality | FT Film

There are more than 1,600 'banking deserts' in the US, with the lack of financial services hitting African-Americans the hardest. The rate of branch closures has doubled since the pandemic. The FT travels to the Mississippi Delta to see how banking and predatory lending are widening social inequality

Produced by Vanessa Kortekaas and Ben Marino. Reported by Taylor Nicole Rogers. Additional filming by Jeremy Mines, Gregory Bobillot, Mitchell Schultz, and Neil Barrett. Editing by Vanessa Kortekaas, Alex Pickering & Richard Topping. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Post production by Coda. Data analysis by Ella Hollowood. Commissioning editors: Patrick Jenkins & Veronica Kan-Dapaah