The future of cyber security

Around the world, cyber crime is on the rise. By 2050, smart cities and homes will be the norm. Your fridge will tell a drone to pick up fresh milk when you run out, and lampposts will change the intensity of street lights when smartphones and therefore humans are nearby. In this hyperconnected world, the threat cyber-criminals pose will only grow.

In the home, smart devices, including voice assistants, vacuum cleaners, and toilets, will be easy pickings for hackers. While these poorly secured gadgets do not store sensitive data themselves, they link to others that do and are vulnerable access points for criminals. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is a double-edged sword. While AI systems can help to identify incoming threats, attackers could also use them to unearth vulnerabilities.

In future, foreign powers or cyber-criminals could cripple a country's electricity network by taking over the AI that controls it, or they could cut off the water supply or even cause traffic chaos on the roads. AI could also help identity fraudsters by generating deepfakes. These digital doppelgangers are currently a novelty, but the techniques used to create them are rapidly improving, with increasingly realistic depictions of people. So far, they've mostly been used as part of revenge pornography. But a realistic digital avatar could be a useful cover for wheedling key details such as passwords or bank details out of targets.

But the struggle to keep systems secure is not hopeless. By 2050, much poorly written and outdated code will be removed and replaced by more secure alternatives. Even passwords could be phased out, obsolete and less secure than facial recognition software.

Deepfakes could be beaten by constant verification systems that track eye movement, faces, and keystrokes to ensure the person behind the keyboard is who they claim to be. But that risks putting cybersecurity over privacy. Policymakers and designers must work hard to ensure that this does not become a binary choice.