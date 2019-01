Part 3/4: The affordability and ethics of production. In this edition: demand for sustainable produce encourages more companies to certify output; combating food crime requires ‘traceability, standardisation and co-operation’; some but not all of the world’s poor benefit from cheaper prices; waste not, want not - what is being done to prevent the squandering of human sustenance. Part 4, the final chapter in the series, will publish on March 5. Content from previous chapters is listed below. Supported by Rabobank