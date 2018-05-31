Listen: How is pollution affecting our health?

The UK is among six EU member states referred to Europe’s highest court this month over a failure to clean up “significant and persistent” air pollution. So how bad is the problem and what impact is it having on our health? FT Science editor Clive Cookson put these questions to a panel of experts at a recent FT event in London. He spoke to Laurie Laybourn-Langton of the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change, Ian Mudway, air toxicity specialist at King's College London and and Darran Messem of the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership.