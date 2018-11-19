Driverless vehicles

Paris allows driverless car on its tricky streets

FT Paris correspondent David Keohane talks to Jacques Aschenbroich, CEO of Valeo, the world's largest supplier of car parts, about his experiment to test the first driverless autonomous cars on the complicated and busy streets of the French capital

Filmed by David Keohane. Additional footage from Valeo and Reuters. Produced by Josh de la Mare.