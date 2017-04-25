French stocks and euro remain firm

[MUSIC PLAYING]

From the FT and a surprisingly chilly London, here's the latest on markets.

It looks like we can soon bid adieu to the short-lived obsession with the gap between French and German bonds. That gap has served as a neat measure of nerves over the French elections in recent months, but today it's roughly half from its peak. That's just one part of the continuing confidence that centrist Emmanuel Macron will clinch the presidency over the far right's Marine Le Pen.

French stocks remain well-supported after yesterday's big jump, and the key German stock index is at a new record, while the classic bolt-holes of gold and the yen continue to weaken. "Vive la France."

With stocks everywhere looking bright and the US markets tipped for further gains, eyes are on whether the tech focus NASDAQ will today hit 6,000 for the first time. It doesn't have the same ring as Dow 20,000, but with tech giants like Apple, Google, and Amazon set for earnings releases, it could be the next round number to attract attention.

Politics remain in the driving seat, however. Just look at the Canadian dollar. It's pinned lower after the US announced plans to slap tariffs on the country's wood exports.

