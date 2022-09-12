Explainer Retail & Consumer industry

Breaking into the livestream shopping market | FT Transact

Companies ranging from Amazon to YouTube and Instagram are trying to break into the livestream shopping market. As the FT's Dave Lee reports, they’re hoping that western consumers will be as keen on the format as shoppers in China, where such sales are projected to pass $400bn this year. But just how easy is it, and what are the pitfalls?

Produced by Alpha Grid. Presented by Dave Lee