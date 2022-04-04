News in-depth Environment

Can we solve the peat predicament? | FT Food Revolution

Peatlands make up about 3 per cent of the world’s land but hold a lot of carbon. But peat is also good for growing crops. That means draining the land, which then starts to release its carbon. Better peat management can help save the planet. But that need not be at the expense of food production, says the FT's Conor Sullivan

Presented by Conor Sullivan