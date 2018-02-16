Trump speaks about Florida school shooting

Yesterday, a school filled with innocent children and caring teachers became the scene of terrible violence, hatred, and evil. Our entire nation, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families. We are here for you, whatever you need, whatever we can do, to ease your pain.

I'm making plans to visit Parkland, to meet with families and local officials, and to continue co-ordinating the federal response. We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health.

Thank you and God bless you all. Thank you very much.