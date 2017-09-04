Unwinding QE in the eurozone: who stands to lose?

[MUSIC PLAYING]

2,013,147,000,000 euros-- that's the size of the European Central Bank's investment in the eurozone's bond market as part of its landmark quantitative easing programme. QE is still expanding. But at some point next year, the programme is expected to stop.

A big question now is how much that will affect different member states. Much of the answer depends on how indebted each member state is. The eurozone's central bankers have spent much more in the regions larger economies than smaller ones, buying much more German debt than, say, Italian debt. The reason was that larger economies hold more capital at the central bank.

The policy is notoriously unpopular here in Germany for political reasons. And buying according to the proportion of capital each country contributes was seen as the safest bet. A key success of the ECB's mass bond buying is that it meant the difference between what it cost the Italian government to borrow and what it cost the German government to borrow is now much less extreme. But the Italian economy is still weak with unemployment high, productivity growth poor, and banks saddled with a big chunk of loans in default.

The fear is that the gains made under quantitative easing could go into reverse. The consequence would be that borrowing costs would rise in member states like Italy with weaker economies. That could revive concerns that the currency union does much more economic and social harm than good.