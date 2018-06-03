World

G7 summit, Putin visits Austria, Apple conference

The FT's Vanessa Kortekaas highlights the key stories to watch this week, including the G7 summit taking place in Canada amid growing trade tensions between the US and its allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting Austria, and Apple's developer conference.

