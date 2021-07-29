Emily Dean on how allyship amplifies the female experience on film

You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player

When I was six years old, I decided to be an artist. When I was 12, I decided to be a filmmaker. And instead of saying no, you can't do that, or it's not possible, my mum bought me a video camera.

After several years of working in the industry, I'm working with a female director for the first time. And it's been such a gratifying experience. Women express leadership in different ways. Maybe you don't have to be the loudest person in the room. But you can have great ideas.

And the best thing about being mentored by women and being a mentor to women is that make friends with women.

There's something so powerful the women coming alongside other women, especially in a group setting. Because it means that you can and back each other up. You can support each other's decisions, and you can amplify each other's voices.

It's about seeing yourself in your work. Seeing some part of yourself reflected is really gratifying. It's also important that we speak up for female characters. I want to see girls and women on screen who have the whole cacophony of experience of what it's like to be female.

I want to see their flaws. I want to feel their struggles. I want to see their joy. That is so important to making a character feel real. And it took me a little while to settle into myself and realise, if the characters I like to come up with are not your everyday run of the mill characters you see in animation, that's fine. Because this is who I am.

When you walk into a story room, when you're working on a film, you have to leave your ego at the door. I think that can be interpreted like keep your ego out of the work. But I'd also say for women who are maybe more shy that leaving your ego at the door means you walk in. And your job is to focus on what's best for the story and for the film.

The story needs you. The film needs you, and it needs your best ideas. It won't thrive unless you speak up.