How the 20-year war changed Afghanistan | FT Film

An Afghan photojournalist, former politician, young musician, Nato interpreter, female filmmaker, and a student whose mother was assassinated, reveal the impact of war... as US troops pull out and the Taliban gains ground

Produced, directed and edited by Joe Sinclair; co-produced by Bijan Siyamak; filmed by Ahmad Imami, Mumtaz Dildaar, Petros Gioumpasis and Joe Sinclair; graphics by Russell Birkett; additional footage from Reuters, Getty, PA Media