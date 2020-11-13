Analysis Coronavirus economic impact

Will Covid kill the high street? | FT Film

At the start of 2020, FT retail correspondent Jonathan Eley travelled to Doncaster in northern England to see what the town could tell us about the future of the UK's struggling high streets. He revisited the businesses and shops this autumn to see what their chances are of survival

Written and produced by Daniel Garrahan and Jonathan Eley. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis, James Sandy and Daniel Garrahan. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Edited and directed by Daniel Garrahan