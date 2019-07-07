World

Greek election, China trade data, Qatar/Trump meeting

The FT's Josh de la Mare on some of the top stories the FT will be watching this week, including latest trade and inflation figures from China as the trade war with the US continues, a snap election in Greece threatening incumbent Alexis Tsipras, PepsiCo second- quarter results, and the emir of Qatar meets Donald Trump in Washington

Written by Lucy Hornby, Simon Greaves, Alistair Gray, Andrew England and Kerin Hope. Produced by Josh de la Mare.