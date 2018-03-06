Trump holds firm on steel tariffs

...says he's worried about a trade war. Are you going to back down on the tariffs?

No, we're not backing down. We've had a very bad deal with Mexico, a very bad deal with Canada. It's called Nafta. Our factories have left our country. Our jobs have left our country. For many years, Nafta has been a disaster. We are renegotiating Nafta, as I said I would. And if we don't make a deal, I'll terminate Nafta. But if I do make a deal which is fair to the workers and to the American people, that would be, I would imagine, one of the points that we'll negotiate. It will be tariffs on steel for Canada and from Mexico.

People have to understand, our country on trade has been ripped off by virtually every country in the world, whether it's friend or enemy. Everybody - China, Russia. And take people that we think are wonderful - the European Union. We can't do business in there. They don't allow. They have trade barriers that are worse than tariffs. They also have tariffs, by the way, but they have trade barriers far worse than tariffs.

And if they want to do something, we'll just tax their cars that they send in here like water. So we may have friends, but remember this - we lost over the last number of years, $800 billion a year. Not a half a million dollars, not 12 cents, we lost $800 billion a year on trade. Not going to happen. We've got to get it back.