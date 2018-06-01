Listen: Britons have a change of heart on immigration

Fears about EU migrants 'flooding the country' played a big role in the campaign to persuade Britons to vote for Brexit, but there are signs of a big shift in public attitudes as labour shortages begin to affect different sectors of the economy. The government, however, seems slow to catch on. Ursula Milton talks to the FT’s Sarah O’Connor and Robert Wright and to Robert Ford of Manchester University about changing attitudes towards immigration to the UK.