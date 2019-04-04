Interview Financials

Listen: The collapse of London Capital and Finance, climate change investing and buying a ski apartment

In light of the London Capital and Finance scandal the city watchdog is warning consumers about how some high-risk investments are marketed. Claer Barrett is joined by senior FT journalists Barney Thompson and John Gapper to assess what's gone wrong. Next up, could climate change provide a novelway to start a conversation about investment with your children? And finally our Rich People's Problems columnist discusses whether his ski apartment is good value for money.

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Lucy Warwick-Ching. Edited by Trixia Abao.