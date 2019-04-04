Interview

Listen: The collapse of London Capital and Finance, climate change investing and buying a ski apartment

In light of the London Capital and Finance scandal the city watchdog is warning consumers about how some high-risk investments are marketed. Claer Barrett is joined by senior FT journalists Barney Thompson and John Gapper to assess what's gone wrong. Next up, could climate change provide a novelway to start a conversation about investment with your children? And finally our Rich People's Problems columnist discusses whether his ski apartment is good value for money.