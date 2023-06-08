Media

Disney: Return of Iger, 'King of Hollywood' | FT Film

For 15 years Bob Iger was the 'King of Hollywood', transforming Disney with the game-changing acquisitions of Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm. His successor Bob Chapek's disastrous tenure lasted just two years and now Iger is back for a second reign as CEO, confronted by a new landscape: Disney's legacy businesses are in decline, its streaming services are losing money and its share price has slumped. Can the king revive the Magic Kingdom?

Filmed by Gregory Bobillot, Ryan Griswold and Petros Gioumpasis. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Produced, directed and edited by Daniel Garrahan