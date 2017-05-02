Mexican manufacturers bet on Nafta

JUDE WEBBER: Manufacturing parts for cars is big business in Mexico. This company, Arbomex, says it's one of the world's top three makers of camshafts, a precision components that engines need to work. Arbomex has been a key part of the automotive supply chain that has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

President Donald Trump's threats to rewrite or even scrap NAFTA have caused some investors to hit the brakes in Mexico. But business leaders like Mario Rodriguez, the Chief Executive of Arbomex, are now increasingly daring to hope catastrophe will be averted.

MARIO RODRIGUEZ: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

JUDE WEBBER: Arbomex was founded in 1977 when Mexico's economy was highly closed and its industry protected. When NAFTA was born in 1994, neither the company nor the country was ready to compete. Fast forward 23 years, and integrated supply chains between the three NAFTA countries, the US, Canada, and Mexico, mean manufacturing is done where it is most efficient.

These are camshafts for Chrysler pickups. Some of them are made in Michigan and brought here to this plant for finishing. Others are made in Mexico. They're then taken to a plant, and put in the engines, exported to Detroit for the assembly into the pickups, and some are imported back to Mexico as final vehicles.

Arbomex makes more than 90% of Chrysler camshafts at a cost 30% less than in the US. Celaya, in the state of Guanajuato where Arbomex is based, is in the heart of a sophisticated manufacturing belt stretching through central Mexico. Millions of jobs and investment dollars will be at risk if the Free Trade pact collapses.

MARIO RODRIGUEZ: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

JUDE WEBBER: Businessmen are not the only ones afraid of Mr. Trump's America first agenda. Mr. Trump's branding of Mexicans as criminals, his apparent determination to build a border wall, and his threats to deport millions of undocumented immigrants are a huge worry for many.

Jorge Barroso initially went to America to complete his theology studies. After abandoning plans to be a priest, he studied political science focusing on migrants and remittances sent home by Mexicans in the US. Remittances were worth a record 27 billion last year.

With his savings, and help from a government programme for migrants, he set up Migrantex, one of just three companies in Mexico that makes latex foam for another big local industry, footwear. He has teamed up with two other firms in Leon, near Celaya, supplying materials for the shoe industry and wants to expand to at least three factories in the next three years offering jobs to deportees or returning migrants.

JORGE BARROSO: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

JUDE WEBBER: Andres Navarro helps out in his father's tyre repair shop, but dreams of a life in the US.

ANDRES NAVARRO: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

JUDE WEBBER: Mr. Trump may have turned down his rhetoric on Mexico lately, but he remains unpredictable.

JORGE BARROSO: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

JUDE WEBBER: Back at Arbomex, executives are already planning for another threat, mass use of electric cars, that will make camshafts obsolete. But for now, the parts keep rolling off the production lines helping to drive the North American engine of growth. Jude Webber, Financial Times in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.