Britain concedes on EU exit bill

[MUSIC PLAYING]
The article 50 process is now underway. And in accordance with the wishes of the British people, the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
My honourable friend is absolutely [INAUDIBLE].
Thank you, Mr. Speaker. [INAUDIBLE]
[MUSIC PLAYING]
The sums that I have seen that they propose to demand from this country seem to me to be extortionate, and I think to go whistle is an entirely appropriate expression.
I am not hearing any whistling, just the clock ticking.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
For most people, regardless of how they voted in the referendum, their view is the decision has been taken, just deliver it. And that's what this government will do.
[MUSIC PLAYING]