Britain concedes on EU exit bill

[MUSIC PLAYING]

The article 50 process is now underway. And in accordance with the wishes of the British people, the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

My honourable friend is absolutely [INAUDIBLE].

Thank you, Mr. Speaker. [INAUDIBLE]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

The sums that I have seen that they propose to demand from this country seem to me to be extortionate, and I think to go whistle is an entirely appropriate expression.

I am not hearing any whistling, just the clock ticking.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

For most people, regardless of how they voted in the referendum, their view is the decision has been taken, just deliver it. And that's what this government will do.

[MUSIC PLAYING]