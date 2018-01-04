Companies

Drugmakers begin 2018 with inflation-busting price rises

Well-known companies including Pfizer, Allergan and GlaxoSmithKline put up the price of their medicines on January 1 in a move that will lead to higher bills for patients. Now some investors are asking whether politicians might pursue regulations to curb the practice.

