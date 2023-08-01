News in-depth News in-depth

Rise of food waste technology | FT Food Revolution

New technology and AI are helping tackle the mounting problem of food waste. Start-ups that allow supermarkets to shift their pricing based on the freshness of food, digital 'twins' that help producers to monitor their food in the logistics chain and edible coatings that extend the life of produce all aim to reduce the 1.6bn tonnes of food that are wasted globally each year

Presented by Arjun Neil Alum; Produced by Alpha Grid