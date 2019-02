Interview

Listen: Pension freedoms: the unintended consequences revealed

Have you cashed in your retirement savings under the pension freedoms rules? If so, are you one of the many UK pensioners who have found that the freedom to do what you want with your savings is not delivering quite what you had wished for? FT Pensions correspondent Josephine Cumbo debates the issues with fellow guests Steve Webb of Royal London, Claire Walsh of Schroders and Malcolm McLean of Barnett Waddington.