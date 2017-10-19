World

Choking in New Delhi: a winter smog threat

The Indian capital's horrific air pollution crisis has caused uproar and the government is under mounting pressure to tackle a severe public health threat. But providing genuine relief from Delhi’s choking winter smog is going to take a lot more than tough words from bureaucrats.

Presented by Amy Kazmin. Filmed by Jyotsna Singh. Edited by Paolo Pascual. Additional footage from Getty Images.