News in-depth War in Ukraine

Ukraine tech sector goes to war | FT Film

From the production of cheap battlefield drones to AI-powered missile detection, Ukrainian tech start-ups, IT workers and volunteers have been developing military tech and putting themselves on the front line of the war effort

Produced, filmed and edited by Joe Sinclair; Producers in Ukraine, Nikita Batozskyi and Inna Varenytsia; Additional filming by Inna Varenytsia and Petros Gioumpasis; Interpreting and translations by Tetiana Vodianytska, Nikita Batozskyi and Inna Varenytsia; Graphics by Russell Birkett; Commissioning editor Veronica Kan-Dapaah; additional footage and images from Reuters, Getty, Army of Drones, Ajax Systems, Oleksii Oleksiuk/UAV Khrushch drone project, Respeecher, Fevzi Ametov; Thanks to Igor Gubin