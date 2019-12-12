Review Life & Arts

Mezcal: the Mexican spirit that’s more than just a drink

The Mexican drink made from the agave plant has recently seen its popularity boom. There are more than 2,000 mezcal distilleries in the state of Oaxaca, many of them small, family-run operations. The FT’s Jude Webber learns how to make mezcal the traditional way, and discovers that in Oaxaca, it’s much more than just a drink

Produced by Alpha Grid