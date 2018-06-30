Listen: Cabinet ruptures and further Brexit stalemate

Collective responsibility has collapsed within Theresa May’s government, so can ministers now do and say whatever they like? Plus, two columnists debate whether a second Brexit referendum is a good idea. Presented by Sebastian Payne. With George Parker, Martin Wolf, Miranda Green and Philip Stephens of the Financial Times. Produced by Molly Mintz. FT podcasts feedback: Please tell us what you like and don’t like about our shows at ft.com/podcastfeedback and enter our prize draw