Interview

Listen: 2018 in review special part two

We look back on a traumatic year in British politics for Brexit and the Conservative and Labour parties. Will the UK leave the EU in March? Does Theresa May's deal have any hope of surviving? Does she? Will Jeremy Corbyn become prime minister? Plus, we take a special look at Northern Ireland and whether a united Ireland is now a possibility. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Alex Barker, Robert Shrimsley, Laura Hughes, Jim Pickard and Miranda Green of the FT. Plus special guest Grace Blakeley from IPPR and former No.10 adviser Matthew O'Toole.