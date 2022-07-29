Explainer Food & Beverage

Could protectionism make food insecurity even worse? | FT Food Revolution

The conflict in Ukraine has exacerbated the world’s food supply crisis. Hoping to counter soaring food prices, some governments have implemented protectionist policies, restricting the export of staples such as rice and poultry. But as the FT’s Benjamin Parkin reports, these policies could destabilise world food supplies further and only increase food insecurity

Produced by Alpha Grid. Presented by Benjamin Parkin