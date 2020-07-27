Analysis Coronavirus pandemic

Is it time to go back to the neighbourhood restaurant?

Restaurants are reopening in the UK but the government's 'Covid-secure' guidelines have cut capacity. In the second of a series of films on how restaurants are adjusting to life after lockdown, food writer Tim Hayward and the FT's Daniel Garrahan visit Levan in Peckham to see what the new indoor dining experience looks like and why for many restaurants community will be key to survival

Produced by Daniel Garrahan and Joe Sinclair