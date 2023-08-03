News in-depth News in-depth

AI can be a climate warrior, but what about its carbon footprint? | FT Climate Capital

The US government has invested $4.5bn in a smart-energy grid and the UN predicts AI will be fundamental in driving sustainable consumer choices. But, as the FT’s climate editor Emiliya Mychasuk explains, AI comes with ethical challenges, and its own carbon footprint is growing

Produced by Alpha Grid, Presented by Emiliya Mychasuk