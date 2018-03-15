Listen: The penny pinching chancellor, EIS changes and what's wrong with ombudsmen?

FT Money editor Claer Barrett talks to Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown about the surprise potential demise of 1p and 2p coins, announced in the Spring Statement this week. Claer also talks to investment reporter Kate Beioley about Spring Statement changes to a group of tax-efficient investments. Finally FT Money Mentor Lindsay Cook stops in too to talk what's wrong with industry ombudsmen.