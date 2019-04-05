Work & Careers

How to succeed at interviews

Interviews can be nerve-wracking. Join Oxford university careers adviser Jonathan Black for crucial advice on how to handle them, see what it's like to get put through your paces by Naomi Strong of Morgan Stanley, then learn how to make a great impact with Charlie Walker-Wise at RADA Business

Directed, produced, filmed and edited by Joe Sinclair. Co-produced by Janina Conboye. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis. Edited by Richard Topping