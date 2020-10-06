Analysis World

Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?

China's military has grown to such an extent that it now represents a credible threat to the US in the Western Pacific. The FT's global China editor James Kynge and Taiwan-based greater China correspondent Kathrin Hille discuss the growing tensions and whether China could actually win a war over Taiwan

Filmed and produced by Tom Griggs. Graphics by Kari-Ruth Pedersen. Maps by Steve Bernard.