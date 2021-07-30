News in-depth Environment

Unlocking the potential of a soil-based economy

Soil is Earth’s secret solution to climate change, storing about 25 percent of the world’s fossil fuel emissions each year. Carbon farming promotes sustainable farming methods to encourage healthy soils that sequester more carbon. How can a credit system increase the practise of carbon farming and make it more ecologically and economically viable? Visit the Food Revolution hub for more videos: https://channels.ft.com/en/foodrevolution/