World

US Democrat race, ANC state of nation, Renault and Nestlé results

The FT's Josh de la Mare previews some big stories the FT will be watching this week, including the next primary in the US presidential election in New Hampshire, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement, and full-year results from French carmaker Renault, and the world's largest foodmaker Nestlé

Written by Simon Greaves, Peter Campbell, Judith Evans and Courtney Weaver. Studio filmed by Nicola Stansfield and Rod Fitzgerald. Produced by Josh de la Mare