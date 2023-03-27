News

Musk's torturous takeover of Twitter | FT Due Diligence

Along with his wealth, Elon Musk is renowned for his eccentricity, a trait that came to the fore during his $44bn takeover of Twitter. As the FT’s Ortenca Aliaj explains, the deal not only turned Musk into one of the world’s most powerful media figures, it also solidified his reputation as a mercurial billionaire whose defining characteristic is unpredictability

Produced by Alpha Grid