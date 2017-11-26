World

Pope visits Myanmar, Opec talks

The FT's Helen Barrett previews some of the big stories in the week ahead, including the controversial visit by Pope Francis to Myanmar, Opec talks deciding how to deal with the threat from US shale and the latest UK migration figures.

Written by Simon Greaves, John Reed, David Sheppard and John Aglionby. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis and James Sandy. Clips from Reuters. Stills from Getty. Produced by Josh de la Mare.