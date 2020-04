Newcastle Utd set for radical change with a Saudi-led takeover

An investor group led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and brokered by British financier Amanda Staveley has reached a £300m deal to buy the English football club. FT sports editor Murad Ahmed and deals editor Arash Massoudi talk to Daniel Garrahan about why the Saudis made the move, whether the proposed takeover will be approved, and how the deal might transform the Premier League club's fortunes