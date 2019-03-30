Interview UK politics & policy

Listen: Third defeat for Theresa May's deal, the PM vows to bow out

Theresa May brought her Brexit deal for a third vote this week. Once again it failed to get through. Where does this leave Brexit? Is the UK heading for a permanent customs union with the EU? Will MPs direct the process from here? And has Mrs May fired the starting gun on a Conservative party leadership contest that will see her replaced with a harder Brexiter? Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker and James Blitz in Westminster, plus Miranda Green and Robert Shrimsley.

Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Elliot Kime.