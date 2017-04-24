Euro and French equities jump

Here's what we're watching with trading underway in London. In France, we are down to two candidates, Macron versus Le Pen. And the market likes the sound of that second round contest, looking for a Macron victory.

French banking stocks surging, and that's driving the CAC 40, up 4% at the open. Risk is not just confined to France, however. Italian shares are up more than 3% at the open, with even London's FTSE 100 up over 1 and 1/2%.

The euro climbed above EUR 109 in Asia against the dollar, a five-month peak. Single currency remains up 1%, around EUR 108.30. The euro has also sharply rallied against the pound and rose briefly against yen, JPY 120, its highest level since late March.

There's also a big reaction in bonds, with a premium for French 10-year paper shrinking to less than 50 basis points over German Bunds. This spread was back near 80 basis points last week. And the question is how soon do we see this relationship revert to the 30 basis point area that largely sufficed before November?

A snap poll shows 62% support for Mr. Macron, and only 38% for Ms. Le Pen. That's the kind of spread the market really likes to see.