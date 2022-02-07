Sport

Football: the business case for the women's game

The FT visits Lewes, a small fan-owned football team in the south of England, which pays female players the same wages as the men’s team; and Arsenal, which has a long-established women's team. As English Premier League clubs start to invest in the women's game, we examine whether women's football should replicate the structure and feel of the men's game or establish an identity of its own

Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Produced, directed and edited by Daniel Garrahan