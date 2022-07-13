News in-depth Water scarcity

Water: too precious to be just another commodity? | FT Rethink

Water is life, but in a warming world it’s in ever shorter supply. California and Australia have active markets allowing investors to bet on its fluctuating cost. The FT’s Gill Plimmer explores whether water really is just another commodity, or an essential human right. And can private models of ownership still provide water to all those who need it?