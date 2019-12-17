FT Seasonal Appeal

The Songbird's Silence, a nearly true story

This Christmas the FT commissioned Booker Prize winner Ben Okri to write a children's short story. The Songbird's Silence is based on the very real issue of deforestation and endangered species, and the animated film is part of the FT Appeal for conservation charity the Zoological Society of London

Directed and produced by Juliet Riddell and Nicola Stansfield; illustrated by Angelina Birkett; animated by Russell Birkett; music and sound design by Tristan Cassel-Delavois