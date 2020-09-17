Fitness and wellbeing

Coronavirus: can city gyms survive?

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a shift in exercising habits with more former commuters now exercising at home or with online trainers. The FT's Daniel Garrahan examines whether traditional fitness centres - in London, New York and Hong Kong - can survive if we continue to work from home 

Produced and edited by Daniel Garrahan. Filmed by James Sandy in London, Donell Newkirk in New York and Tom Griggs in Hong Kong. Additional reporting by Tom Griggs and Donell Newkirk. Additional footage by Petros Gioumpasis, Getty and Reuters