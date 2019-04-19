Work & Careers

How to retrain as a teacher

Are you a senior executive with decades of experience? Maybe you have a high powered, well-paid job but you want work with more social value. The FT's Emma Jacobs wants to know what it’s like to leave a successful career behind to retrain as a teacher.

Written, directed, edited and produced by Daniel Garrahan. Co-produced and presented by Emma Jacobs. Additional editing by Richard Topping. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis. Additional filming by Daniel Garrahan.