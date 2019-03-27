Markets

Charts that Count: how to go inflation shopping

Stephen Moore, Donald Trump's new nominee for a seat on the US Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, has proposed that the Fed follow commodity prices as a measure of inflation. There are a lot of ways to measure inflation. But sometimes also people who want to nudge the Fed in a certain direction go "inflation shopping." They pick the inflation measure that gives them the result they need. Brendan Greeley, US editor for FT Alphaville, explains.

Produced by Gregory Bobillot. Filmed and edited by Donell Newkirk.